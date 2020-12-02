Randle reached a contract agreement with the Thunder on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Randle has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2015, appearing in 78 games for four different franchises. The 27-year-old will hope to finally latch on with the rebuilding Thunder.
