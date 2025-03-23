Holmgren is questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a left hip strain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report due to the left hip strain. The 22-year-old has made seven appearances in March, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists across 29.3 minutes per game. If Holmgren is sidelined Sunday, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams are candidates for an increased role.