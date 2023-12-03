Holmgren recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 win over Dallas.

Holmgren did a little bit of everything to boost Oklahoma City, leading all Thunder players in rebounds and blocks while finishing with a double-double performance. Holmgren has tallied a double-double in seven games this season, now notching at least four blocks in four contests.