Holmgren supplied 25 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 117-114 loss to the Pacers.

The double-double was his 11th of the season, with seven of them coming in his last 15 games dating back to Christmas Day. Over that stretch, Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 10.0 boards, 3.0 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.3 threes in 30.1 minutes while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor.