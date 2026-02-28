Holmgren logged 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-121 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

The double-double was his 19th of the season, while the 21 boards were a new career high -- shattering his previous best of 17, set almost exactly a year prior against the Nets on Feb. 26, 2025. Six of Holmgren's double-double have come in 10 February appearances, and on the month he averaged 14.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks.