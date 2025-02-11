Holmgren contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 137-101 victory over New Orleans.

Holmgren is starting to get back to form as one of the Thunder's best all-around players, as he recorded a career-high five blocks in Monday's blowout win against the Pelicans. Despite only playing 25 minutes in the win over New Orleans, the 22-year-old big man made his presence known defensively while also showing he might be coming around offensively, scoring 12 points, which is three points shy of what he averaged last season (15.0) for Oklahoma City.