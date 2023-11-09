Holmgren ended Wednesday's 128-120 victory over the Cavaliers with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

Holmgren recorded three blocks for the second straight game and is averaging 2.5 on the season. His 57.5/55.6/90.0 shooting splits have also been incredibly impressive for a rookie. If not for Victor Wembanyama, Holmgren would be an early heavy favorite for Rookie of the Year.