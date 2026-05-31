Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Disappears in Game 7 loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Holmgren logged four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during the Thunder' 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder desperately needed another contributor alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the absence of Jalen Williams (hamstring). While he contributed defensively, Holmgren was unable to meet the moment offensively when it mattered most, failing to attempt a shot in the entire second half while missing half of his limited free-throw attempts. It was an incredibly disappointing end to the 2025-26 season for Holmgren, who finished the Western Conference Finals having averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!