Holmgren accumulated 33 points (13-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 loss to Philadelphia.

The Thunder came up short against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but Holmgren delivered an outstanding performance on both ends of the court, especially when factoring in that he was dueling against the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid. Holmgren is turning heads with his play as a rookie and has been even better than expected. Through his last 10 outings, Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest.