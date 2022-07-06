Holmgren finished Tuesday night's Salt Lake City Summer League game against the Jazz with 23 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, six blocks and a steal in 24 minutes.

Getting his first taste of NBA action, Holmgren could not have looked much more impressive, as he dominated the game on both ends while matching up against the much larger Tacko Fall. Holmgren had 13 points and three three-pointers in the first quarter alone, helping the Thunder jump out to an early 20-point advantage. It's important to remember, of course, that it's only Summer League, but Holmgren certainly has the makings of a potential impact fantasy player in Year 1.