Holmgren amassed 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 victory over the Warriors.

It was another solid performance for the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and Holmgren has four double-doubles through his first 12 pro games. The 21-year-old has scored double digits in 11 of them while recording multiple blocks seven times, and Thursday's contest was also the first time this season he hadn't supplied at least one steal or three-pointer. Holmgren was typically going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in 12-team leagues this fall, but his production so far has out-stripped even that level of optimism for his value.