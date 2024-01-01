Holmgren contributed 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 win over the Nets.

Holmgren was efficient from the field and recorded his 11th double-double of the season, a decent mark for a rookie, considering he's played only 31 games. Furthermore, what's even more impressive is that he's recorded two or more blocks in all but two of his 13 appearances since the start of December. He's averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.4 assists per game in that span.