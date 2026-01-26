Holmgren finished Sunday's 103-101 loss to Toronto with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 29 minutes.

Holmgren recorded his 12th double-double of the season, but he was not good for much else as he missed all three of his three-point attempts and did not record a defensive stat for the first time since Jan. 5. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) out, Holmgren will likely have to continue seeing increased usage within the team's frontcourt.