Holmgren notched 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-123 loss to Sacramento.

Holmgren had to deal with Domantas Sabonis throughout the entire game, and while the rookie had some problems on the defensive end, he eventually adjusted and delivered a decent stat line. Holmgren might have fallen behind Victor Wembanyama in the race for the Rookie of the Year award, but there's no question that Oklahoma City's center been impressive in his first year in the NBA. He has racked up eight double-doubles on the season while averaging 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest through 23 starts.