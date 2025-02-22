Holmgren posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 130-107 win over Utah.
It was Holmgren's best scoring effort since Nov. 8, and coming out of the All-Star break he appears fully back up to game speed after missing nearly three months due to a hip injury. It's not clear whether OKC the 22-year-old center will be allowed to play in back-to-back contests yet, so he could get rested for one end of the Thunder's home-and-home set against the Timberwolves on Sunday and Monday.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Good to go against Minnesota•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Resting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Blocks five shots in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Not playing Saturday vs. Memphis•