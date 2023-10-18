Holmgren had 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 124-101 preseason win over the Bucks.

Holmgren missed just one shot from the field and left his mark in other categories as well, and the rookie continues to show he's more than ready to handle the rigors of a full NBA season. Health will always be a concern given his frame, but based on what he has shown during both the preseason and the Summer League, he should be ready to make an impact as soon as he steps on the court in a regular season contest.