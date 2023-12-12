Holmgren registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 134-120 victory over Utah.

Holmgren has managed to deliver steady numbers of late, and though his numbers have not been as eye-popping as Victor Wembanyama's, he remains an above-average rookie who can make an impact on both ends of the court. A legit double-double threat every time he steps on the court, Holmgren is averaging 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 blocks per game over his last 10 outings.