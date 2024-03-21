Holmgren contributed 35 points (12-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-107 victory over Utah.

It was a huge all-around effort for Holmgren, who tied his season high in boards while topped 30 points for the first time since Jan. 8, thanks in part to a career-best performance from the free-throw line. The 21-year-old center is up to 21 double-doubles on the season, and over 14 games since the All-Star break he's averaging 18.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 threes while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor.