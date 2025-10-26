Holmgren exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent hand injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Hawks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren attempted to block a dunk but seemingly ended up hurting his hand before exiting to the locker room. If the 23-year-old is unable to return, Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer and Jaylin Williams are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.