Holmgren logged 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists a steal and five blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 98-87 win over Indiana during Summer League.

Holmgren dominated in his fourth Summer League contest of 2023, finishing with a game-high 25 points while rejecting five shots. Considering the Thunder have already considered shutting down last year's No. 2 pick, Wednesday's outing could be enough for OKC to call it and preserve Holmgren's health for the upcoming campaign.