Holmgren was selected by the Thunder with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

A unique prospect, Holmgren will get plenty of opportunities to grow and show his skillset with the rebuilding Thunder. The 7-foot, 195-pound big blocked 3.6 shots in 26.9 minutes per game and was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year. While his frame has some analysts concerned, Holmgren's perimeter shooting and playmaking ability will help make up for some of those issues. He averaged 14.1 points while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and hit 1.3 threes per game at 39.0 percent.