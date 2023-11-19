Holmgren tallied 36 points (14-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots over 37 minutes in Saturday's 130-123 overtime victory versus Golden State.

Holmgren wowed with a big performance on both ends of the court, and his clutch turnaround three-pointer with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter was arguably the biggest shot of the game, as it sent the contest into overtime. The second-year forward logged his second straight double-double, though this one was much more spectacular than his 13-point, 10-board performance against the Warriors on Thursday. Holmgren's 36 points Saturday were a season high and marked the best scoring effort of his young career.