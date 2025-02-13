Holmgren (rest) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Holmgren will return to action Thursday after missing the first half of Oklahoma City's back-to-back Wednesday due to rest purposes. Holmgren should reclaim his starting spot from Aaron Wiggins against Minnesota.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Resting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Blocks five shots in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Not playing Saturday vs. Memphis•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Makes impact in limited court time•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Left off injury report•