Holmgren (hip) is available and in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Holmgren has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the Thunder's previous contest due to a left hip strain. Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
