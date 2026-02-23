Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto with back spasms, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back, so it's not shocking to see Oklahoma City think about giving the star big man a maintenance day. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams could both be thrust into an elevated role if Holmgren isn't available Tuesday.
