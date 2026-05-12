Holmgren produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-110 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 24-year-old big fell exactly one board short of a double-double for a third straight game as the Thunder booked their tickets for the Western Conference Finals with a second-round sweep. Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists during OKC's playoff run while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.