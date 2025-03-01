Holmgren will not return for the second half of Friday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle sprain, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Holmgren appeared to tweak his left ankle early in the first quarter of Friday's game, but he played through the injury and finished the first half with 15 minutes of court time. However, the issue appears severe enough to keep him off the floor for the second half, and he'll end his night with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists. It remains to be seen whether the injury will put Holmgren in jeopardy of missing Sunday's road contest against the Spurs. Isaiah Hartenstein will enter the Thunder's starting five for the second half due to Holmgren's injury.