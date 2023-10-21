Oklahoma City exercised Holmgren's third-year contract option Saturday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Holmgren has yet to play a single minute in the NBA regular season following a foot injury that forced him to miss all of last year, but the team has evidently liked what they've seen from the young talent and have elected to take care of his contract for the 2024-25 season. Holmgren is set to earn $10.2 million during the 2024-25 campaign.