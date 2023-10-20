Holmgren delivered 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and three blocks across 14 minutes in Thursday's 118-116 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Holmgren wasn't as involved on offense as in other games, though the Thunder didn't want to risk him too much in the final preseason contest. Holmgren will open the season as the team's starting center and is already one of the favorites to compete for the Rookie of the Year award. He scored at least 15 points in each of the three preseason games in which he logged at least 15 minutes.