Holmgren logged 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 132-118 loss to the Spurs.

Holmgren posted an excellent stat line, shooting the ball at an efficient clip, sniffing a double-double and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. However, he was outdueled by Victor Wembanyama, and there's a feel the race for the Rookie of the Year award officially ended after this game. That said, Holmgren continues to have an excellent season for the regular rookie standards, and he is already showing he can be a disruptive force on both ends of the court during his first year in The Association. Holmgren is averaging 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.