Holmgren produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 119-93 win over the Nuggets.

Holmgren was impressive on both ends of the court Saturday, and even though he had to deal with Nikola Jokic the entire game, he posted an efficient performance and also left his mark defensively. Holmgren has enjoyed an extremely successful rookie campaign, and while he might sit behind Victor Wembanyama in the race for the Rookie of the Year, there's no question he has performed better than advertised so far in 2023-24. He's been on a scoring tear as well after putting up 20 or more points in four of his last five appearances.