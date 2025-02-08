Holmgren (hip) tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes in Friday's 121-109 win over the Raptors.

After sustaining a right iliac wing fracture Nov. 10, Holmgren was generally expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but he made his surprise return to the action Friday, joining Isaiah Hartenstein as a starter in the frontcourt. Though he was operating under a minutes limit in his first game in three months, Holmgren made a immediate impact with his length on the defensive end. He recording six defensive counters during his time on the floor while holding opposing Raptors to 1-for-8 shooting in the paint as a contesting defender, per Second Spectrum. Holmgren should see his minutes steadily ramp up in the games to come, though the Thunder could opt to hold him out of action entirely for maintenance purposes Saturday versus the Grizzlies in the second leg of a back-to-back set.