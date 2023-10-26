Holmgren accumulated 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 win over Chicago.

Holmgren had a welcome-to-the-league moment when Andre Drummond's crossover sent him to the ground, but it was a smooth night otherwise. Most of Holmgren's shot attempts were flashy, so it'll be interesting to see how his offense scales in coming weeks.