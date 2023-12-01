Holmgren closed with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 win over the Lakers.

Holmgren had to deal with Anthony Davis on both ends of the court throughout the entire contest, so it's not surprising to see him having a down game -- at least by the standards he has set up following a blistering start to the campaign. Holmgren is feeling the rigors of the campaign and the fact that teams are now planning to contain him, as evidenced by his failure to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings. Luckily for fantasy managers, Holmgren does other things as well, so his value is not entirely tied to his scoring prowess.