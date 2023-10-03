Holmgren is fully recovered from his Lisfranc injury and had no limitations during Tuesday's training camp practice, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren's healthy offseason continues with a promising start to training camp, as Almanza notes that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Holmgren looked good Tuesday. Oklahoma City's preseason kicks off next Monday versus San Antonio, which could be the 2022 No. 2 overall pick's first non-Summer League NBA action.