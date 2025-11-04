Holmgren (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

It looks like Holmgren will be returning from a three-game stint on the sidelines Tuesday night, which should shift Aaron Wiggins back to the second unit and Jaylin Williams' minutes will dip. Tuesday's game will be the first of a back-to-back, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Holmgren return to the sidelines for Wednesday's game in Portland. Still, with four games on the schedule, Holmgren is worth activating in all leagues.