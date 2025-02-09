Holmgren (rest) is off the injury report for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Holmgren sat out of Saturday's win over Memphis after returning from a 39-game absence due to a right iliac wing fracture in Wednesday's win over Toronto. The big man played 22 minutes during his return, and he'll likely continue to operate under a similar minutes restriction Monday.
