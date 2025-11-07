Holmgren (lower back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren was held out of the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday as a precaution after he previously returned from to a lower back strain. He'll be ready to roll for Friday's matchup and will aim to continue his strong start to the year, averaging 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks through five appearances.