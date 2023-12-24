Holmgren accumulated 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Lakers.

Holmgren shot under 50 percent for the first time in his past seven games, but he still managed to contribute a healthy 19 points, third-most on the Thunder. The standout rookie also paced the team in rebounds en route to his 10th double-double of the season. To round out a strong overall line, Holmgren tallied three more blocks. He's swatted multiple shots in 19 of his 27 contests on the campaign and ranks third in the league with 2.7 blocks per game.