Holmgren finished Monday night's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Magic with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 points, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

While the Magic opting to rest Paolo Banchero robbed us of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 pick showdown, Holmgren once again took center stage and showed why he's one of the most unique prospects in recent memory. The big man continues to show flashes of two-way brilliance. He's equally comfortable pulling up from three off the dribble as he is swatting shots at the rim. Despite Holmgren's dominance in Summer League, there's some healthy skepticism as to how it will translate to actual NBA competition. We'll have to wait and see on that front, but Holmgren has already shown more than enough to build sufficient hype for his 2022-23 fantasy potential.