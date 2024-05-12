Holmgren finished Saturday's 105-101 loss to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.

Holmgren has struggled a bit against Dallas' defensive front through three games after averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots over four games against the Pelicans. The Mavericks have been able to stay fresh in the paint with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively platooning at the five, and Jaylin Williams hasn't offered the same kind of secondary support. Holmgren has also failed to keep Luka Doncic off the glass, and he'll need to improve in several areas to keep the Thunder in the series.