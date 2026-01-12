Holmgren notched 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 win over the Heat.

Holmgren recorded his 10th double-double of the season and 12th game with at least three swats in Sunday's win over the Heat. The star big man continues to put up strong numbers, averaging 18.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest over his last nine games.