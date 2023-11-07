Holmgren provided 16 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 126-117 victory over the Hawks.

Holmgren is proving worthy of his 2022 No. 2 overall selection after missing his rookie season due to injury. The Thunder struggled to find an answer at center last season, and Holmgren now provides the kind of interior stability that the team needs to get to the next level.