Holmgren finished Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pelicans with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Holmgren helped the Thunder get out to a 19-point lead by chipping in seven points in the first frame. He was the second-leading scorer on the team and has shot better than 50 percent from the field in all five games this season. The rookie center will look to continue his efficient start to the year Friday against the Warriors.