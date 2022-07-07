Holmgren will rest for Thursday's summer league game against the 76ers but will be available for the Thunder's first game in Las Vegas Summer League, which is Saturday against the Rockets, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Holmgren finished Tuesday night's Salt Lake City Summer League game against the Jazz with 23 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, six blocks and a steal in 24 minutes. After the great performance, the organization will opt to give the rookie the final game of Salt Lake City Summer League off to rest up before Las Vegas.