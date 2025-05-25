Holmgren had 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Holmgren reached double figures in his limited run as the Thunder fell into an early deficit. However, the big man struggled from downtown and has shot just 2-for-10 from three-point range in the club's last two outings. Through three games in the Western Conference Finals, Holmgren has averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.3 minutes per contest.