Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Scores 15 on six shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren recorded 15 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 105-86 victory over the Nets.
Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Holmgren impressed by scoring 15 points on only six field goal attempts. Roughly half of his points came from the free throw line. He also sank both three-point attempts as his team won comfortably against the Nets.
