Holmgren ended with 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 20 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Holmgren has had an excellent start to the season, and there are few centers oF Holmgren's size who can stretch the floor like he can. The 7-1 Gonzaga product is attempting an average of 3.6 shots beyond the arc and converting 46 percent of them, making him very difficult to defend at the perimeter. The only sour mark is his rebound production, which should be a little higher considering his imposing presence at the baseline.