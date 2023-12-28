Holmgren totaled 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-120 win over the Knicks.

Holmgren was impressive on both ends of the court for the Thunder, but his two-way contributions have been noticeable all year long for Oklahoma City. Holmgren also made some clutch defensive plays in the fourth quarter, including a block in an alley-oop when the Knicks were scratching a potential comeback. Holmgren has been playing well of late, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.