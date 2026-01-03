Holmgren notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 131-94 win over Golden State.

The 15 boards were a season high for Holmgren, while the double-double was his third in the last six games and seventh of the season. The 23-year-old big has been a terror at the rim of late, rejecting at least three shots in four straight games and recording multiple blocks in eight of his last 14 contests -- a stretch in which he's averaging 18.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.4 threes while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.